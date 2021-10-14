https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/women-are-also-people-professor-doesnt-see-how-term-pregnant-people-diminishes-women/

We’ve done plenty of posts on the adoption of the term “pregnant people” by everyone from members of Congress to the Centers for Disease Control. We like this tweet by Brown University’s Emily Oster, though, because of the way she argues that “pregnant people” doesn’t diminish the experience of women because … “women are also people!” Congratulations, women; you’re also people!

“Pregnant women” is much less awkward.

“We’re not erasing women, we just want the word ‘woman’ replaced with menstruator or birthing person or vulva owner.”

This argument has been made many times, but we like the take that since women are people too they shouldn’t have any concerns about the word “women” being replaced.

