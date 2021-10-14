https://noqreport.com/2021/10/14/wyoming-school-district-doubles-down-with-mask-mandate-after-arresting-16-year-old/

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Laramie, WY — The Board of Education in Albany County School District 1 of Wyoming has voted 6-1 to keep its mark of the sheep, or mask mandate to continue indefinitely after one of its schools, Laramie High School, had a 16-year-old girl handcuffed, arrested and fined for showing her face at school.

As recently reported , Laramie junior Grace Smith was arrested last week for not wearing a mask at school.

The district’s masking requirement was set to expire on Oct. 15, but the school board extended it at its Oct. 13 meeting.

The approved item allows this mandate to go on indefinitely until certain metrics are met. Even if they meet the metrics, they will ask for approval from so-called “health experts” first. It states: “Universal Masking Exit Strategy: If COVID-19 data metrics decrease to the threshold when the county COVID-19 transmission level indicator is yellow (Moderate Transmission Level) for a three-week period, or the county vaccination rate is at least 70%, the school board will consult with state and local health officials and consider removing the universal face mask requirement.” You may recall that the district’s superintendent, Jubal Yennie, and Laramie’s principal, Jeffrey Lewis, met with […]