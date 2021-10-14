https://www.theepochtimes.com/yellen-calls-for-strong-action-to-boost-data-integrity-at-imf-world-bank_4049304.html

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington on Sept. 28, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters)

WASHINGTON—U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for “strong action” by international financial institutions to boost accountability, protect data integrity, and prevent misconduct in the wake of a World Bank data-rigging scandal.

Yellen, in a statement to the steering committee of the International Monetary Fund, also called for moves by international financial institutions to enhance their internal systems for whistleblowing and whistleblower protections.

She said the United States would monitor developments closely and evaluate any new facts and findings should they become available.