President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate has received much criticism, and numerous Ohio clergy members are also voicing opposition to it.

Clergy representing more than 100 congregations in the state are voicing their disapproval of the mandate and have penned an open letter to the president, Front Lines Ohio reported Sunday.

“On September 9th, your office issued sweeping executive orders mandating all employees of the executive branch of the federal government and all contractors of the federal government be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or potentially face termination,” the letter read:

As clergymen from one hundred and one (101) diverse congregations across North Central Ohio, we would like to note that this unnecessary mandate by your office is in sharp contrast to the statement you made as President-elect on December 4th, 2020 when you stated you would not impose a national vaccine mandate. The document said the federal government should not impose its will on individuals by mandating coronavirus vaccines and removing alternative treatments. “People should have the ability to make their own health decisions. This unilateral and divisive order is unethical and tantamount to what a totalitarian king would dictate,” the letter continued. “Furthermore Mr. President, with respect to your vaccine mandate, we respond by saying ‘We have no king but King Jesus,’” it concluded. Biden promoted vaccine mandates for businesses recently and criticized American citizens who felt they were a violation of their freedoms, Breitbart News reported. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” he said, displaying frustration about those resisting his vaccination efforts since he took office in January.

Meanwhile, one Ohio pastor gave a scathing response to the vaccine mandate.

“Joe Biden can take his medical advice somewhere else, we are not going to listen to him,” Pastor J.C. Church, who is among the 101 clergy co-signors, said.

“This President and his godless Administration have foot-in-mouth disease for every issue they touch. Since he does not have the scientific data nor the trust of the people, he uses fear to try to get compliance. Authoritarians in Marxist governments use this method,” he added.

