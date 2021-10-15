https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5th-circuit-allows-texas-abortion-law-to-stand/

Posted by Kane on October 15, 2021 9:57 am

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last night allowed the Texas anti-abortion law to remain in place.

The ruling, on a 2-1 vote, comes after the court last week reinstated the law after it was briefly blocked by a federal judge. The newest ruling will allow the law to be in effect while the case regarding the ban on abortions after six weeks winds through the courts.

