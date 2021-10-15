https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5th-circuit-allows-texas-abortion-law-to-stand/
Now: Texas’s 6-week abortion ban SB 8 will remain in effect for now – the 5th Circuit has granted a longer-term stay that will keep a district court injunction paused while Texas pursues its appeal. The order is 2-1 with Judge Carl Stewart dissenting. pic.twitter.com/1rKPc3iENu
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last night allowed the Texas anti-abortion law to remain in place.
The ruling, on a 2-1 vote, comes after the court last week reinstated the law after it was briefly blocked by a federal judge. The newest ruling will allow the law to be in effect while the case regarding the ban on abortions after six weeks winds through the courts.
In 5th Circuit, DOJ tonight on abortion law SB8: ‘If Texas’s scheme is permissible, no constitutional right is safe from state-sanctioned sabotage of this kind.’ https://t.co/dmsrtktcnb pic.twitter.com/cb1CsCGaro
