https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5th-circuit-allows-texas-abortion-law-to-stand/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Now: Texas’s 6-week abortion ban SB 8 will remain in effect for now – the 5th Circuit has granted a longer-term stay that will keep a district court injunction paused while Texas pursues its appeal. The order is 2-1 with Judge Carl Stewart dissenting. pic.twitter.com/1rKPc3iENu — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 15, 2021

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last night allowed the Texas anti-abortion law to remain in place.

The ruling, on a 2-1 vote, comes after the court last week reinstated the law after it was briefly blocked by a federal judge. The newest ruling will allow the law to be in effect while the case regarding the ban on abortions after six weeks winds through the courts.