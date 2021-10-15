https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/another-convicted-child-molester-arrested-illegally-crossing-us-border/

Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted child molester after he crossed the Rio Grande River illegally and entered into the U.S. near south Laredo.

Alejandro Cano-Morales, a 44-year-old Mexican national, was apprehended on October 12, when agents apprehended a group of illegal aliens.

Cano-Morales has an active warrant and is a registered sex offender for a 2011 conviction for Child Molestation out of Decatur, Georgia in Dekalb County.

According to a press release from US Customs and Border Protection, Cano-Morales will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

The press release concludes by urging the public to report criminals to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

“Take a stand against criminal organizations by reporting them to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.”

