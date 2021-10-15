https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/15/anyone-else-get-the-feeling-that-joe-biden-is-afraid-to-answer-questions-about-the-crumbling-us-economy-video/

Joe Biden hasn’t had much to say to reporters at press events lately, but surely can’t dodge questions forever, right?

As it turns out, maybe he can. Or at least try really, really hard to:

Such leader. Much presidential.

He definitely seems to have checked out despite continuing to get paid.

Does anyone in this damn administration have the guts to answer the important questions?

