Australia has gone full Nazi, Brave New World and 1984 all in one as it implements a dystopian tracking system that requires people in quarantine to snap a photo of themselves within five minutes of being prodded by a government-required app on their smartphones.

If you repeatedly ignore the notifications, you will get a phone call, or a knock on the door, from your local police. If you are not there or do not respond to the app check in in a timely manner you could be fined or face imprisonment. The government website states:

“If you consistently fail to comply with check-in requests without a good reason, you may have committed an offence under the Emergency Management Act, which can result in fines of up to $50,000 and imprisonment.”

The province is now requiring people in quarantine to get a phone app called G2G Now, which is short for Got to Go Now!

“They have this in Western Australia and it’s a mandatory government app on your smartphone,” said Karen Kingston in an Oct. 12 interview with Brannon Howse Live on WVW Broadcast Network.

Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and consultant to the pharmaceutical industry, was reading directly from the website of the Department of the Premier and Cabinet of Western Australia. The government website described the app as follows:

“The G2G Now app is a tool that helps Western Australia police protect the community by conducting remote, virtual in-app checks on people in quarantine. The app uses facial verification technology and phone location data to ensure people in quarantine remain at their registered address throughout their quarantine period. When users receive a push notifications to check-in, they have a five-minute window to take a photo of themselves. The app then matches the image and location with the person’s registered details to ensure compliance with their quarantine direction.”

Howse asked: “What are they going to do if I don’t [comply], take me off to a containment camp?”

“What if I’m sleeping or showering or gardening?” asked Kingston. “I’m right in the middle of something. So, if you miss your check-in window you will be issued a second request. If you miss it again, you might get a call from the police.”

If this happens too many times, you will be asked to give a reason for your failure to check in with Big Brother.

“If it is found you have gone outside of your quarantine area, you will be subject to a fine or imprisonment,” Kingston said. “A knock on the door.”

The government websites states:

Again, these are the government’s descriptions, straight from its own website, laying down the law of the “new normal” that is life under the Great Reset, where people will own nothing but be happy, they are in control of nothing, are completely dependent and subservient to their masters. This is the system that globalist technocratic elites want to install in every formerly free nation of the Western world, using Covid as the pretext. Covid “provides a narrow window of opportunity” to transform society, as Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, has stated many times.

“What a bunch of Nazis running Australia right now,” Howse said. “If you don’t think this is coming to America, if you don’t think the little human skubala like the Governor of California, Gavin Newsome, and these other little Marxists, little wannabe dictators, if you think they won’t love this kind of technology…”

Kingston said the external phone app is just the gateway to an even more invasive form of totalitarianism the technocrats have planned.

“It’s an external app right now and this is simply obedience training for when they’re going to be able to track you without your phone using artificial intelligence,” Kinston said. “Elon Musk has said many times this is terribly inconvenient, it would be much better if it was just inside here,” she said, pointing to her head. “They are working on that. And it is a little inconvenient for the tyrannical, genocidal, sociopaths that we have it on our phones externally but they are working on that. “

The Australian government answers some of the most-frequently asked questions people have about the G2G Now app tracker. One question, listed on the government website, was, “Does the app track or record my location?”

Of course the government assures its citizens there is nothing to worry about whatsoever; the government just wants to make sure you are safely staying put in your registered quarantine address and keeping everyone else in the community safe.

Next question: “Should I be concerned if my partner is told to reveal his location more often I?” Again, no worries.

“They’re like oh no, this is totally randomized and so if we’re checking in with you more often that just happens,” Kingston said.

“Because again, you could be in the middle of a shower, you could be having sex and you have to stop and you have five minutes to go take your photo with your app and send it in,” she said. “So I could understand why people would be concerned, but don’t worry.”

The government assures the gullible Aussies that “the information is just for the app, for monitoring arrangements in quarantine, and it will be stored and used only as permitted and required by law.’

Despite the government assurances, Kingston remains just a bit incredulous.

“Again, we are under tyrannical communistic, sociopathic law so they are going to use your photos for anything they want,” she said.

