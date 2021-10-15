https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-reportedly-shoots-lapd-officer-in-head

Authorities detained a 14-year-old boy who reportedly shot a Los Angeles Police officer who was driving to work in the early hours of Thursday morning, officials say.

The victim, a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, specializes in investigating juvenile crimes.

What are the details?

The unnamed police officer was driving to work at the Newton Community Police Station around 5 a.m. local time when his window exploded and he felt a sharp pain in his head.

In a statement on the incident, LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said, “As [the officer] crossed the intersection, he realizes or hears the glass of his vehicle has shattered. Then he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head.”

The officer continued driving to the police station and ran across the street to a nearby Los Angeles Fire Department station.

Once he arrived inside, department officers stabilized him and transferred him to the USC Medical Center.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m happy to report that he is in stable condition. He is not seriously injured and he will be fine,” Marino added.

What else?

Responding officers arrived at the area of the shooting to discover a 14-year-old armed with a handgun in the area.

Authorities processed him through the department’s robbery and homicide division, and police continue to investigate the incident to determine whether other suspects were involved in the incident. Hours after the incident, the teen was booked on charges of suspicion of attempted murder.

Marino said that there is no reason to believe at the time of this reporting that the officer was targeted.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Thursday tweeted, “Grateful our officer will survive this unprovoked attack. Just spoke with him by phone. Our Robbery Homicide detectives have investigation [sic] and I’m confident they will identify the individual(s) responsible. Too many guns in too many hands.”

Moore also told the Los Angeles Times that if the shot had been just “a few degrees” in a different direction, “it could have been much, much worse.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

