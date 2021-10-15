https://hannity.com/media-room/bad-trend-emptyshelvesjoe-goes-viral-as-products-vanish-from-the-stores/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bad-trend-emptyshelvesjoe-goes-viral-as-products-vanish-from-the-stores

BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point.

“I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden.

Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020

“Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added.

Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.