https://hannity.com/media-room/bare-shelves-biden-pumpkin-shortages-hit-the-usa-days-before-halloween/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bare-shelves-biden-pumpkin-shortages-hit-the-usa-days-before-halloween

“Supply chain issues are a source of mounting concern as global economies attempt to meet surging demand and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages of basic household items, such as toilet paper, raw materials needed for construction and critical tech components, like semiconductors, have contributed to a surge in prices for consumers,” adds Fox.

“For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told Politico Playbook this week. “He has been ramping up activities since then.”

“Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave since mid-August – with his time off coming amid the Biden administration’s efforts to quell the supply chain crunch and the ongoing infrastructure debate on Capitol Hill to move forward with President Biden’s agenda,” reports Fox News.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was reportedly in paternity leave in August as the nation’s supply chain chaos unfolded from coast to coast.

VANISHING JOE: Biden Refuses to Take Questions from the Press After Speech on Supply Chain

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

President Joe Biden refused to take questions from the White House Press Pool Wednesday after delivering an address on a breakdown in the nation’s supply chain; abruptly walking-away at the conclusion of his remarks.

“Thank you, and may God protect our Troops,” said the Commander-in-Chief as reporters shouted after him.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the economy just hours earlier; blaming high prices at the grocery stores on “competition.”

“The cost of meat is related to competition and the small number of large-meat producers who have a dominance over the market… A lot of these issues aren’t as simple as a one sentence explanation,” she added.

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” she added.

Psaki answers a question about inflation: “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their job rose to a record high in recent days, climbing to 2.9% as the country struggles to rebound from the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation.

“Industries that saw the largest decrease in the number of job openings include health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000) and state and local government education (-124,000). Job openings increased in the federal government (+22,000),” reports Fox News.

“This as the total number of quits rose by 242,000 to 4,3 million. The quits rate hit a record high 2.9%,” adds Fox. “Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+157,000), wholesale trade (+26,000) and state and local government education (+25,000).”

The new data comes as national gas prices continue to climb.

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

Watch Biden walk-away above.