Sen. Bernie Sanders, writing in Sen. Joe Manchin’s hometown newspaper, criticized the West Virginia Democrat for not supporting President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill:

And one particular area of interest for the elderly Vermont socialist is the bill’s focus on climate issues:

You see, Sanders thinks the $3.5 trillion price tag is “already a compromise”:

But then Manchin nuked the entire thing, writing in response that “this isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state”:

And he made it clear he’s siding with the GOP:

Full statement here:

And thus endeth “Biden’s most ambitions climate proposal”:

Biggest winner? Mitch McConnell:

Biggest losers? Dems. All of them:

ROFLMAO:

Oh, and Sanders also called out the media for not doing enough to tell people what’s in this bill:

Sorry, Bernie. Game over.

