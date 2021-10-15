https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-administration-preparing-to-resume-trumps-remain-in-mexico-policy-to-curb-border-crisis

The Biden administration announced late Thursday that it is preparing to resume the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires migrants at the southern border to stay in Mexico as they wait to have their asylum cases heard.

The Department of Homeland Security said it plans to reimplement the “Remain in Mexico” policy in November after the administration attempted to end the Trump-era policy earlier this year and was met with legal challenges.

A U.S. District Court in Texas in August ordered the Biden administration to resume the policy, called the Migrant Protection Protocols. During the Trump administration, more than 60,000 asylum seekers were sent back across the southern border to Mexico under the policy.

DHS said it is “taking necessary steps to comply with the court order, which requires us to reimplement MPP in good faith,” according to a Thursday statement from the department.

The administration said the return of the policy depends on whether Mexico agrees to accept migrants back over the border who have already crossed into the U.S., according to court filings.

“Mexico is a sovereign nation that must make an independent decision to accept the return of individuals without status in Mexico as part of any reimplementation of MPP. Discussions with the Government of Mexico concerning when and how MPP will be reimplemented are ongoing,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday.

In March, Biden said he did not regret moving quickly to roll back some of Trump’s executive orders.

“Rolling back the policies of separating children from their mothers, I make no apology for that. Rolling back the policies of ‘Remain in Mexico,’ sitting on the edge of the Rio Grande in a muddy circumstance with not enough to eat and — I make no apologies for that,” Biden said, adding that Trump’s immigration programs have “an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity.”

