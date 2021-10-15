http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/O0h8w2oSQvc/trump-allies-subpoena-orders-capitol-attack-committee-bannon-biden-us-politics-live













Hi all – Sam Levin in Los Angeles here, taking over our live coverage for the rest of the day.

The Biden administration has said it plans to reinstate the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy that has forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico before their cases are considered in the US. Biden had rescinded the policy when he took office, but a judge ordered his administration to reinstate it.

My colleague Amanda Holpuch has more detail:

In a court filing late on Friday, the US justice department said the program’s reinstatement depended on approval from the Mexican government, which is asking for the asylum cases to be settled in six months and for the US to ensure the people affected have timely and accurate information as well as better access to legal counsel. The program is expected to be back in effect in mid-November.

Donald Trump introduced Remain in Mexico in January 2019. From the beginning, advocates criticized the program because it put highly vulnerable migrants, mostly from Central and South America, at serious risk of physical harm and illness as they waited in some of the most dangerous cities in the world. It also fails to address the forces pushing people north to the US-Mexico border and the huge backlogs in US immigration courts.

Campaign group Human Rights Watch said in a January report about the policy that affected asylum seekers it interviewed, including children, “described rape or attempted rape and other sexual assault, abduction for ransom, extortion, armed robbery, and other crimes committed against them”.








Today so far

Joe Biden admitted that the final version of his sweeping social policy and climate change initiative – often referred to as the $3.5tn reconciliation bill – would not be $3.5tn. “We’ll get less than that,” Biden said during a speech in Hartford, Connecticut. The White House and Democratic leaders are racing to trim the bill to win the support of centrist holdouts, senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.

The select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will vote on Tuesday on whether to recommend that Steve Bannon face criminal contempt charges. Bannon, a key Trump advisor, defied a subpoena to appear before the committee, after the former president instructed his aides to defy the subpoenas, on grounds that any discussions that involved him were protected by executive privilege.

A Capitol police officer has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the deadly January 6 attack in Washington. Federal prosecutors say Michael Riley, a 25-year veteran of Capitol police, helped one of the participants in the attack by encouraging them to take down incriminating Facebook posts in the aftermath of January 6.

David Amess, a British MP, died after he was stabbed multiple times during a constituency meeting in south-east England. In a statement police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Amess was attacked at Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.








The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the US Supreme Court in another attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September, Associated Press reports.

The move comes as the Texas clinics are running out of avenues to stop the GOP-engineered law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks – before many women realize they are pregnant.

It amounts to the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years and makes no exception for cases of rape or incest.

By going to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department is taking the route that clinics have sought as other legal challenges have failed.

In the meantime, Texas women have turned to abortion clinics in neighboring states, some driving hours through the middle of the night and including patients as young as 12 years old.

The latest defeat for clinics came on Thursday night when a federal appeals panel in New Orleans allowed the restrictions to remain in place for a third time in the last several weeks alone. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the federal government will now ask the Supreme Court to reverse that decision but did not say how quickly.








House committee to vote Tuesday on Steve Bannon criminal contempt charges

The select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will vote on Tuesday on whether to recommend that Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former strategist, face criminal contempt charges over his refusal to appear before the panel.

In a statement the committee, chaired by Rep Bennie Thompson, said it would convene for a meeting on Tuesday October 19 at 7.30pm.

Bannon defied a subpoena to appear before the committee after Trump instructed his aides to defy the subpoenas, on grounds that any discussions that involved him were protected by executive privilege.

Bannon was reportedly in close conference with Trump in the lead up to the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Kyle Cheney
(@kyledcheney)

IT’S OFFICIAL: Jan. 6 committee schedules Tuesday vote to hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress. pic.twitter.com/vklbd4cQlM

October 15, 2021








Biden admitted earlier his free community college proposal was unlikely to make the final version of the Democrats’ social police and climate change plan – seemingly acquiescing to the multiple demands of moderate senators including Joe Manchin, from West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, from Arizona.

CNN reported that Manchin, on a call with a group of Democrats this week, had reiterated his opposition to free community college for all.

The senator, whose vote is required if Biden is to pass a version of his bill, also “raised concerns” on the call over the proposed expansion of Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing coverage, according to CNN.

Manchin reportedly also voiced his opposition to his party’s plan to meaningfully cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Updated








‘We’ll get less than that’: Biden on $3.5n spending package

Lauren Gambino

Joe Biden conceded on Friday that the final version of his sweeping social policy and climate change initiative – often referred to as the $3.5tn reconciliation bill – would not be $3.5tn.

“We’re not going to get $3.5tn. We’ll get less than that,” Biden said, during an event at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

“But we’re gonna get it, and we’re gonna come back and get the rest.”

The White House and Democratic leaders are racing to trim the bill to win the support of centrist holdouts, senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, without whom the measure cannot pass. Both have balked at the top-line figure, but infuriated their colleagues by not providing more specifics on what they will and will not support in the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently acknowledged the reality during a press conference earlier this week. “The fact is, that if there are fewer dollars to spend there are choices to be made,” she said.

As Democrats race to chisel the bill down to about $2tn, they must decide whether to keep the sweep of the programs proposed in the legislation – paid family leave, child care, community college, Medicare expansion – with shorter funding periods or narrow the scope and fund fewer programs longer. In his remarks on Friday, Biden offered a glimpse of where the negotiations stood, warning that his proposal for free community college might not make the cut.

“We’re going to get something less than that, but I’m going to negotiate,” Biden said. “But I’m going to get it done with the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors and the crick not rising.”




Joe Biden speaks at the Capitol Child Development Center on Friday.

In his speech, which focused on how the bill would make childcare and education more affordable, Biden spoke about his own experience raising two young boys as a single father after the death of his first wife and daughter.

“I could not afford childcare,” he said, recalling his days traveling back and forth between Washington and Delaware, where he lived. “Everybody wonders why I commuted [by train] every day, 265 miles a day, to be back and forth for my children. I could afford the train. It was cheaper.”

At the end of his remarks, Biden said he had been in touch with Bill Clinton, who was hospitalized for an infection and “on the mend”. Knocking on wood, Biden said the former president was “doing well.”

Updated








From Joe Biden’s speech earlier. After the president’s wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in 1972, the then-senator commuted to Washington from Delaware by train.

Aaron Rupar
(@atrupar)

President Biden talks about how the auto accident that killed his wife and daughter ultimately taught him the importance of child care facilities like the one he’s touring in Connecticut pic.twitter.com/jEtvmfhbfF

October 15, 2021








Joanna Walters

Joe Biden is speaking now at an event in Connecticut and is once again pitching his flagship Build Back Better flagship package of legislation – a $1tn bill to overhaul America’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure and a $3.5tn bill of social benefits and climate action.

The US president is talking up the bills now, promising “competitiveness not complacency” and efforts “rebuilding the arteries of our economy.

The budgetary legislation – which is likely to shrink from its $3.5tn price tag as negotiations between the White House and conservative Democrats continue – is crucial to the issue of government money to pay for childcare.

Biden is talking about that now, saying that even as a well-paid US Senator with two young sons to look after (after his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash), he was not able to afford childcare and needed the help of his family and commuted daily between Washington and Delaware because the train was cheaper than childcare.

He’s pointing out that nowadays, average quality childcare costs around $16,000 a year. Biden wants to, very roughly, halve that.

Build Back Better is still in the balance as leading conservative and progressive Democrats bombard the White House with opposite demands.

Quick on the tweet is White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre
(@KJP46)

.@POTUS speaking now about his Build Back Better Agenda. pic.twitter.com/ILUD8Ni7rw

October 15, 2021

Updated








Panel advising FDA recommends Johnson & Johnson boosters

Joanna Walters

A panel of advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration has today voted unanimously to recommend the authorization of a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older at least two months after the first dose, the Reuters news agency has reported.

Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, the other two coronavirus vaccines approved in the US, which involve two injections several weeks apart, J&J is a single-shot vaccine developed with different technology.

The FDA itself and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now issue their own opinions on the booster.

Pfizer’s booster is already approved. Yesterday, independent advisers also told the FDA they were in favor of Moderna’s booster, a half shot of that company’s vaccine.

Updated








Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has filed a complaint in court against Chicago’s largest police union and its president after a directive for officers to ignore a citywide mandate to report their vaccination status, the latest in an ongoing battle between government officials and first responders over vaccine mandates.




Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (right), with Illinois governor JB Pritzker (left), president of the National Mexican Museum of Art Carolos Tortolero and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, earlier this month.

In a statement issued this morning, Lightfoot announced that she had instructed the city’s law department to file a complaint for injuctive relief against the Chicago chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police union and its president John Catanzara for essentially encouraging an illegal strike following the anti-vaccine mandate comments.

“As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders,” said Lightfoot in the statement.

“President Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a City and Department directive or order.”

On Tuesday, Catanzara posted an online video, criticizing the vaccine mandate requirement announced in August from the Lightfoot administration that required city workers to get fully vaccinated and report their vaccination status by Friday. As per the mandate, which covers more than 30,000 city workers, for employees that remained unvaccinated, only after being granted religious or medical exemptions, and refused semiweekly coronavirus testing, employees would be placed on unpaid leave.

In the clip posted to YouTube, Catanzara said he would sue the Lightfoot administration if they tried to enforce the mandate and suggested that many Chicago police department (CPD) officers would be unwilling to comply. Catanzara then instructs CPD employees to petition for vaccine exemptions but not to enter the required information into the city’s vaccination portal.








The progressive group Indivisible has launched a “Give no ground” initiative to protect eight progressive Democrats at risk of losing their seats in the 2022 mid-terms.

Indivisible said it would direct resources to seven House races and one Senate race – the re-election bid of Raphael Warnock, who won a US Senate run-off election in January.

Lucy Solomon, Indivisible’s national political director, told CNN the group was “prioritizing members of Congress in competitive districts and states who have shown up as champions for President Biden’s agenda. These incumbents are working to make the promises of 2020 a reality, and they need our support to continue the fight”.

CNN reported that the program “is also designed to highlight the work of lower-profile Democratic members” who “have been committed to passing party-line legislation that includes broadly popular provisions like universal child care and lowering prescription drug prices”.

“The broader progressive movement is really looking to be strategic,” Solomon said.

“Indivisible can help direct (Democratic voters) to really focus on some people who may not be the flashiest members, but who we know have been doing really strong work in Congress, being responsive to their constituents and working to enact the Biden agenda.”




Raphael Warnock won his Senate seat in January.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...