14:59
‘We’ll get less than that’: Biden on $3.5n spending package
Joe Biden conceded on Friday that the final version of his sweeping social policy and climate change initiative – often referred to as the $3.5tn reconciliation bill – would not be $3.5tn.
“We’re not going to get $3.5tn. We’ll get less than that,” Biden said, during an event at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
“But we’re gonna get it, and we’re gonna come back and get the rest.”
The White House and Democratic leaders are racing to trim the bill to win the support of centrist holdouts, senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, without whom the measure cannot pass. Both have balked at the top-line figure, but infuriated their colleagues by not providing more specifics on what they will and will not support in the bill.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently acknowledged the reality during a press conference earlier this week. “The fact is, that if there are fewer dollars to spend there are choices to be made,” she said.
As Democrats race to chisel the bill down to about $2tn, they must decide whether to keep the sweep of the programs proposed in the legislation – paid family leave, child care, community college, Medicare expansion – with shorter funding periods or narrow the scope and fund fewer programs longer. In his remarks on Friday, Biden offered a glimpse of where the negotiations stood, warning that his proposal for free community college might not make the cut.
“We’re going to get something less than that, but I’m going to negotiate,” Biden said. “But I’m going to get it done with the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors and the crick not rising.”
In his speech, which focused on how the bill would make childcare and education more affordable, Biden spoke about his own experience raising two young boys as a single father after the death of his first wife and daughter.
“I could not afford childcare,” he said, recalling his days traveling back and forth between Washington and Delaware, where he lived. “Everybody wonders why I commuted [by train] every day, 265 miles a day, to be back and forth for my children. I could afford the train. It was cheaper.”
At the end of his remarks, Biden said he had been in touch with Bill Clinton, who was hospitalized for an infection and “on the mend”. Knocking on wood, Biden said the former president was “doing well.”
13:57
Joe Biden is speaking now at an event in Connecticut and is once again pitching his flagship Build Back Better flagship package of legislation – a $1tn bill to overhaul America’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure and a $3.5tn bill of social benefits and climate action.
The US president is talking up the bills now, promising “competitiveness not complacency” and efforts “rebuilding the arteries of our economy.
The budgetary legislation – which is likely to shrink from its $3.5tn price tag as negotiations between the White House and conservative Democrats continue – is crucial to the issue of government money to pay for childcare.
Biden is talking about that now, saying that even as a well-paid US Senator with two young sons to look after (after his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash), he was not able to afford childcare and needed the help of his family and commuted daily between Washington and Delaware because the train was cheaper than childcare.
He’s pointing out that nowadays, average quality childcare costs around $16,000 a year. Biden wants to, very roughly, halve that.
Build Back Better is still in the balance as leading conservative and progressive Democrats bombard the White House with opposite demands.
Quick on the tweet is White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
13:42
Panel advising FDA recommends Johnson & Johnson boosters
A panel of advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration has today voted unanimously to recommend the authorization of a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older at least two months after the first dose, the Reuters news agency has reported.
Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, the other two coronavirus vaccines approved in the US, which involve two injections several weeks apart, J&J is a single-shot vaccine developed with different technology.
The FDA itself and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now issue their own opinions on the booster.
Pfizer’s booster is already approved. Yesterday, independent advisers also told the FDA they were in favor of Moderna’s booster, a half shot of that company’s vaccine.
13:25
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has filed a complaint in court against Chicago’s largest police union and its president after a directive for officers to ignore a citywide mandate to report their vaccination status, the latest in an ongoing battle between government officials and first responders over vaccine mandates.
In a statement issued this morning, Lightfoot announced that she had instructed the city’s law department to file a complaint for injuctive relief against the Chicago chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police union and its president John Catanzara for essentially encouraging an illegal strike following the anti-vaccine mandate comments.
“As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders,” said Lightfoot in the statement.
“President Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a City and Department directive or order.”
On Tuesday, Catanzara posted an online video, criticizing the vaccine mandate requirement announced in August from the Lightfoot administration that required city workers to get fully vaccinated and report their vaccination status by Friday. As per the mandate, which covers more than 30,000 city workers, for employees that remained unvaccinated, only after being granted religious or medical exemptions, and refused semiweekly coronavirus testing, employees would be placed on unpaid leave.
In the clip posted to YouTube, Catanzara said he would sue the Lightfoot administration if they tried to enforce the mandate and suggested that many Chicago police department (CPD) officers would be unwilling to comply. Catanzara then instructs CPD employees to petition for vaccine exemptions but not to enter the required information into the city’s vaccination portal.