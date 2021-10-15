https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/15/biden-dojs-generous-settlement-with-andrew-mccabe-shows-that-the-swamp-takes-care-of-its-own/

In March of 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions accepted the recommendation of an internal FBI investigation that Andrew McCabe should be fired. The firing of McCabe took place shortly before he was going to retire, but now McCabe can thank a settlement with the Biden DOJ because he’s going to get back his pension, benefits and more:

And taxpayers also get to pay off McCabe’s legal bills:

Is anybody surprised?

That seems to be the message.

It’s a message that if you break the law while covering for the Democrats they’ll eventually make it up to you.

To add some irony, McCabe said this after his pension was restored:

“Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions,” McCabe said in a statement.

That’s rich.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...