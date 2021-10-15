https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/15/rnc-joe-biden-has-not-held-a-press-conference-since-july-92-days-ago/

President Joe Biden has not held a press conference since July 15, the Republican National Committee’s research team stated Thursday. As of Friday, it has reportedly been 92 days since Biden held his last press conference.

The delay in holding a press conference comes as polling the last two months reveals American workers and families believe the president does not possess enough “mental soundness” to be president.

A Quinnipiac University poll on January 6 revealed 42 percent of nationwide adults believe “Biden and his administration are not competent.” Among independent respondents, 62 percent said Biden and his administration are not competent, while only 35 percent believe he is competent.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Another poll in September by Fox News suggested just 49 percent of registered voters think Biden has enough “mental soundness” to serve as commander-in-chief.

“Do you think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, or not?” Fox News asked respondents. Forty-eight percent said no, and 49 percent said yes.

As Americans doubt Biden’s mental fitness to be the president, Sen. James Risch (R-ID) had the opportunity to ask Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September if Biden is really in charge of his administration. Risch also questioned if Biden being continually cut off by a “puppeteer” in mid-conversation at public events indicates “that someone [else] is calling shots.”

“There’s real questions right now as to who’s making the decisions,” Risch (R-ID) said in his opening statement. “We know for a fact that the President of the United States is somewhat disadvantaged here, in that someone is calling shots. He can’t even speak without someone in the White House censoring it or signing off on it.”

“The president speaks for himself,” Blinken claimed. “Anyone who trie[s] to stop him [Biden] from saying what he wanted to say, speaking his mind, would probably not be [there] long for their job.”

For more than 2 minutes at the beginning of a hearing on Afghanistan, Sen. James Risch (R-ID) presses Secretary of State Antony Blinken about “somebody in the White House” who “pushes the button” to cut off Biden mid-sentence. Blinken repeatedly refutes this. pic.twitter.com/jC4nshUKQp — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2021

Biden has been routinely cut off from publicly communicating with the press. In some cases, the White House’s feed just goes blank. In other instances, the audio feed is cut, preventing listeners from hearing what the president wanted to communicate.

