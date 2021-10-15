https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/department-of-homeland-security/576893-biden-to-reimplement-trumps-remain

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to re-implement the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government.

The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too hastily withdrew the policy, under which the U.S. transported 70,000 asylum seekers to Mexico to await a determination in their case.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appealed the case and is working on a memo to rescind the program anew, but it still required to reimplement what was formally termed the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) “in good faith.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement follows a series of meetings with high-level officials from the Mexican government.

“Mexico is a sovereign nation that must make an independent decision to accept the return of individuals without status in Mexico as part of any reimplementation of MPP. Discussions with the Government of Mexico concerning when and how MPP will be reimplemented are ongoing,” DHS said in a statement Thursday.

In a call Thursday, DHS told multiple outlets that it would seek to curb some of the effects of the program as implemented under the Trump administration, which saw many migrants simply give up on their cases after lengthy waits in dangerous refugee camps along the border.

DHS officials said it has a “general commitment” to deciding new asylum cases within 60 days, and plans to construct “tent courts” near Laredo and Brownsville, Texas.

It also plans to expand the types of asylum seekers who will not be subjected to MPP.

The implementation is a blow to the White House, which suspended the policy on Inauguration Day, as well as advocates that fought to end the policy under the Trump administration.

“DHS’s second termination memorandum should acknowledge that these structural and operational problems were inherent to MPP and rendered the program fatally flawed. In addition, the memorandum should make clear that the long-standing and well-documented problems of safety in northern Mexico make it fundamentally impossible” to protect asylum seekers from harm, 29 immigration groups wrote in a letter spearheaded by the American Immigration Council.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

