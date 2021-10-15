https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-burr-white-women-jon-gruden

Comedian Bill Burr blasted white women for criticizing disgraced former NFL coach Jon Gruden, who stepped down this week after two rounds of leaked emails showed him using racist, sexist, and homophobic language.

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders following the backlash the content of the emails received.

What are the details?

In his Thursday edition of the “Monday Morning” podcast, Burr said that much of Twitter was keen to label Gruden as a “classic, mediocre white male” in light of the email debacle.

“[H]is overall record is under .500 and he gets a $100 million contract,” Burr said. “It was retweeted by a white female, which goes back to that bit I did a while back, how white women have divorced themselves of their own f***ing privilege. … If they were a white male, they’d be running the planet.”

Burr continued, “To act like this guy is a mediocre coach is not the case. He’s one of the best coaches of his generation. … Say what you want about the guy socially, but don’t come after his football record if you’re not a f***ing football person.”

Burr pointed out that privileged white women had no business critiquing Gruden’s record or talent on the field.

“I just cannot f***ing believe that white women have the f***ing nerve to sit there and go ‘classic mediocre f***ing white male,'” Burr railed. “How many ladies nights did you go to where you didn’t have to pay a cover and somebody bought you a f***ing drink. The level of whining!”

He concluded, “Women of color I will listen to all f***ing day long. But I always make sure that I remind those white ladies that you’re riding in the same chariot I’m riding.”

Gruden’s messages, according to previous reports, spanned over nearly a decade. He lashed out at NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in the emails.

Following the first round of messages — which reportedly contained a variety of racially charged remarks — Gruden said, “I’m not a racist. I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to D Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. … I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”

A second batch of emails soon surfaced, which allegedly featured misogynistic and homophobic insults. In one of the messages, Gruden blasted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for pressuring teams to draft “queers” — an apparent reference to Michael Sam, the NFL’s first openly gay player.

In a statement announcing his sudden resignation, Gruden said, “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Content warning: rough language

