https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/breaking-bill-clinton-hospitalized-in-california/

Fight back against Big Tech censorship by signing up for Todd’s free daily newsletter. Click here to subscribe!

DEVELOPING NEWS: Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-COVID-related infection, Reuters reports.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

“We certainly pray for President Clinton’s speedy recovery,” national radio host Todd Starnes said . “But I find it puzzling why no one in the mainstream media knew that the former president had been hospitalized since Tuesday.”

Clinton’s doctors released a joint statement saying he was admitted for “close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

“He remains at the hospital for continuous treatment,” the doctors said. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics as well.” The story will be updated.