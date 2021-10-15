https://www.oann.com/bojs-amamiya-warns-of-impact-on-economy-from-supply-disruptions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bojs-amamiya-warns-of-impact-on-economy-from-supply-disruptions



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

October 15, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Friday the central bank must be vigilant to the impact that supply chain disruptions in Asia could have on the country’s economy.

While Japan’s economy is picking up as a trend, there is high uncertainty over developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the outlook for consumption, Amamiya said in a speech.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

