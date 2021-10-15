https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-british-mp-david-amess-is-dead-following-knife-attack/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A man ran into the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was holding his constituency meeting. The man proceeded to attack the MP, who was stabbed “several times.”

Essex Police confirmed shortly after 3pm that Amess had died from his wounds. The location has been closed off and police have been seen in considerable force in the area. Essex Police stated a man had been arrested.

The MP had tweeted on Tuesday that he would be present at the Belfairs Methodist Church for his surgery on Friday. MPs tend to hold their constituency meetings on Fridays, as work often brings them to their Westminster office from Monday through to Thursday.

Amess, a prominent Tory MP, has served as the member for Southend West since 1997.

This story is developing.