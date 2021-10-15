https://www.dailywire.com/news/loudoun-update-school-board-member-resigns-from-position

Beth Barts, a far-left member of the Loudoun County School Board, has resigned from her position.

First elected in 2019, Barts has been criticized by parent groups over Critical Race Theory and transgender policies in the school system. Her resignation, which will take effect on November 2, 2021, staves off an ongoing recall attempt.

“This was not an easy decision or a decision made in haste. After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family,” said Barts in a statement Friday.

“I am grateful to have had a role in empowering students to achieve academic and personal successes in supportive and most importantly inclusive school environments. I am especially proud to have participated in helping steer the Loudoun County Schools System through the uncharted waters of educating students throughout a global pandemic,” she added in a post to Facebook and to her personal blog, “Barts Blog.”

The full text of her resignation letter follows:

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Loudoun County School Board effective November 2, 2021. This was not an easy decision or a decision made in haste. After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family. While serving as the Leesburg representative on the Loudoun County School Board, I was afforded many deeply rewarding opportunities for which I am truly appreciative. I am grateful to have had a role in empowering students to achieve academic and personal success in supportive and most importantly inclusive school environments. I am especially proud to have participated in helping steer the Loudoun County School System through the uncharted waters of educating students throughout a global pandemic. Though not an easy task, I remained committed to doing what was best for all of Loudoun County Public School students and staff. Since taking office in 2020, I have personally responded to 10,518 emails, attended over one hundred in-person and virtual meetings and logged more phone calls with school personnel and constituents than I can count. I have remained dedicated throughout my tenure to providing the best service to the community that I could. While I look forward to a return to a simpler life of volunteer service, I will miss my office hours and the conversations I had with so many of you in our community. The emails and conversations allowed me to advocate for and facilitate solutions for our local Leesburg families. Thank you for putting your trust in me. I would like to extend a special thank you to the thousands of Leesburg constituents and others, who have provided unyielding support to me during my School Board term. I am absolutely certain a member of this wonderful community will step forward to be appointed and continue to move LCPS forward. I wish my board colleagues all the best in the future. Signing off with love, Beth Barts

Barts’ resignation comes amidst criticism of the Loudoun County School system, and a recent Daily Wire report that the superintendent of the school district misled the public when he claimed at a June 22 meeting that, to his knowledge, there were no records of assaults in school bathrooms.

