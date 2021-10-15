https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-texas-senate-passes-bill-requiring-athletes-to-compete-on-team-that-matches-birth-gender

The Texas Senate passed a bill on Friday night that requires student athletes to play on sports teams that match their birth gender and not the gender with which they identify.

“The legislation is primed to become law after the state Senate voted 19-12 on Friday to pass House Bill 25, authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring,” The Texas Tribune reported. “The Senate floor vote followed a swiftly held committee meeting where a 24-hour notice rule was suspended and the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee voted to advance the legislation. Under HB 25, students would only be permitted to compete on sports teams that correspond to the gender listed on their birth certificate that was assigned at or near the time of birth.”

The Texas House must now approve an amendment that the Senate added before it heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

This is a developing news story; refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.