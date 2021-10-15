https://www.theblaze.com/news/british-conservative-lawmaker-stabbed-to-death

British Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed “multiple times” during a constituency meeting,

CNN reports.

The 69-year-old Parliament member represented Southend West in Essex and leaves behind a wife and five children.

What are the details?

According to reports, a male suspect walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, which was being held in a local Methodist church, and stabbed Amess to death.

In a statement, Essex police said that Amess was “treated by emergency services,” but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Authorities took into custody a 25-year-old suspect and recovered a knife that is believed to have been used in the attack.

According to CNN, Amess entered Parliament in 1983, which made him one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the chamber.

Flags outside Parliament were lowered to half staff after his death, CNN reported.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted about Amess’ murder, writing, “This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind and thoroughly decent man — & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family.”





What else?

Amess’ death marks the second murder of a sitting British politician in five years: Labour MP Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed while in her constituency during a 2016 attack.

The late lawmaker’s husband, Brendan Cox, tweeted about Amess’ murder on Friday afternoon, writing, “My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”





This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.

