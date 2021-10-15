https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/breaking-british-conservative-mp-stabbed-to-death-at-church/
A British lawmaker was stabbed to death Friday by a man who rushed into a church meeting with constituents, Reuters reports.
David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex as a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was stabbed at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
“He was stabbed several times,” John Lamb, a local councilor on the scene, told Reuters, adding it was “not looking good.”
Police arrested a man and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
“[Amess] was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” police said. “A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”Amess had represented his area since 1997 and first entered parliament in 1983, Sky News reports. This story will be updated.
