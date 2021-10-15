https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/breaking-british-conservative-mp-stabbed-to-death-at-church/

A British lawmaker was stabbed to death Friday by a man who rushed into a church meeting with constituents, Reuters reports.

David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex as a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was stabbed at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

“He was stabbed several times,” John Lamb, a local councilor on the scene, told Reuters, adding it was “not looking good.”

Police arrested a man and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“[Amess] was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” police said. “A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”

Amess had represented his area since 1997 and first entered parliament in 1983, Sky News reports.

We’re shocked to learn of the death of Sir David Amess. We give thanks for his championing of Christian principles in Parliament, where he served as an MP since 1983. Please pray with us for his family, particularly his wife, Julia, and five children.https://t.co/RFbAoLpbSS — Christian Concern (@CConcern) October 15, 2021

This story will be updated.

