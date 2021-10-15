https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/576904-british-lawmaker-stabbed-while-meeting-with-constituents-report

A British lawmaker who on Friday was stabbed multiple times in a meeting with his constituents has died from his wounds, CNN reported.

David Amess, a 69-year-old member of Parliament from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, was stabbed as he met constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town in Essex, reports said. He was reportedly treated at the scene but later died.

Essex Police, without naming Amess, said a man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.

“We were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm. Sadly, a man later died. A man was arrested at the scene. We are not looking for anyone else,” the police department added.

“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered,” the police added in an official release.

The BBC reported that the police recovered a knife from the scene.

Tributes poured in for the veteran lawmaker from all across party lines after the news of his death.

Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson’s wife, said, “Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, wrote on Twitter, “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

This incident has sent the United Kingdom into shock and has drawn comparison to the 2016 murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by a far-right radical.

