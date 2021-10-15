https://www.oann.com/british-police-says-murder-of-lawmaker-declared-as-a-terrorist-incident/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=british-police-says-murder-of-lawmaker-declared-as-a-terrorist-incident



A vigil is held for MP David Amess who was stabbed during constituency surgery, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tony O’Brien A vigil is held for MP David Amess who was stabbed during constituency surgery, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tony O’Brien

October 15, 2021

(Reuters) – The Metropolitan Police has said that the murder of British lawmaker David Amess in Essex on Friday has been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by its Terrorism Command.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

