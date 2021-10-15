https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/577023-buttigieg-hits-back-after-parental-leave-criticism-really-strange

Transportation Secretary Pete ButtigiegPete ButtigiegOvernight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Climate divides conservative Democrats in reconciliation push 12 top U.S. officials to join Biden at major climate conference White House scrambles to avert supply chain crisis MORE responded to criticism from conservatives he received for taking parental leave after adopting two newborns.

Buttigieg has received some criticism for staying on parental leave since August as the country is dealing with supply chain issues. Others took to attacking Buttigieg for taking parental leave altogether, mocking the idea.

“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it. Trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went,” Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFox News signs book deal with HarperCollins Judge: Request for Tucker Carlson personnel files is ‘intrusive’ Republicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks MORE said on his show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg said on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” that despite his parental leave, he has been available “24/7” for issues. He also took a shot at Carlson saying he doesn’t understand parental leave.

“Well, look, in his case, I guess he just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave. But what is really strange is that, you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family. What we have right now is an administration that’s actually pro-family,” Buttigieg said.

“And I’m blessed to be able to experience that as an employee, being able to have the flexibility to take care of our newborn children, which is, by the way, work. It’s a joyful work. It’s wonderful work, but it’s — it’s definitely work,” he added.

Carlson received backlash from Democrats and others for his comments, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden’s Supreme Court reform study panel notes ‘considerable’ risks to court expansion DeSantis pledges to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandates Biden likely to tap Robert Califf to return as FDA head MORE who said the Transportation secretary is a role model for the “importance of paid leave for new parents.”

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnSenate approves short-term debt ceiling increase Hillicon Valley — Presented by American Edge Project — Facebook experiences widespread outage Four big takeaways from a tough hearing for Facebook MORE (R) also went after Buttigieg on Friday night, tweeting that he “should do his job” and following it up with criticism he was on parental leave during a “transportation crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re in the middle of a transportation crisis and the White House was hiding that Pete Buttigieg was on paid leave. Why did we just learn of this?” Blackburn tweeted.

Pete Buttigieg should do his job. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 15, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

