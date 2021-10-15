https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/can-ask-inflation-biden-stares-reporters-ignoring-questions-video/

Joe Biden once again ignored reporters as he departed DC for Connecticut to push his “Build Back Better” agenda.

Biden has not answered a single question in 7 days.

Reporters were shouting questions about inflation and the supply chain crisis Biden created and he just stared at them and kept walking.

“Can we ask you about inflation?” a reporter shouted. “What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?”

TRENDING: Biden Begs OPEC and US Oil Companies to Pump More Oil as Prices Surge After He Cracked Down on US Production (VIDEO)

VIDEO:

WATCH: Joe Biden stares at reporters while ignoring their questions. “Can we ask you about inflation?” “What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?” Biden hasn’t taken a single question in 7 days. pic.twitter.com/jLQxz83FR5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Left-wing protesters lined up in Hartford waiting for Joe Biden:

A crowd has started to form at the intersection of Broad Street & Capitol Avenue in Hartford before President Biden makes a few stops in Connecticut. The President is expected to discuss his Build Back Better agenda along with child care. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/7QEwIEg7qZ — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) October 15, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

