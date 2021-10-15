https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/can-ask-inflation-biden-stares-reporters-ignoring-questions-video/

Joe Biden once again ignored reporters as he departed DC for Connecticut to push his “Build Back Better” agenda.

Biden has not answered a single question in 7 days.

Reporters were shouting questions about inflation and the supply chain crisis Biden created and he just stared at them and kept walking.

“Can we ask you about inflation?” a reporter shouted. “What’s your message to Americans concerned about disruptions in the supply chain?”

VIDEO:

Left-wing protesters lined up in Hartford waiting for Joe Biden:

