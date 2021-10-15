https://thefederalist.com/2021/10/15/can-you-spot-the-difference-between-these-two-insurrection-photos/

Images of the insurrection are hard to stomach. Who did these lawless rogues think they were to launch an attack on the federal government? Taser barbs flew as demonstrators tried to batter their way past police lines, with law enforcers suffering injuries to the point of requiring hospitalization. Chants and obscenities rose from the mob of radicals trying to send a message in the form of infiltrating our esteemed government quarters with physical force. Some activists vandalized a building, while others pinned police against a wall. This rebellion against authority was nothing short of sedition.

Oh, you thought I was talking about this image, where pro-Trump demonstrator Ashli Babbitt attempted to force her way into where police were holding the line?

I was actually talking about this scene, where a radical activist appears to try the same thing at a different federal building, even shouting “Let’s go!” for other demonstrators to follow her.

Can you spot the difference?

Oct. 14 ‘Insurrection’

I’m talking about the rowdy protest outside the Department of the Interior on Thursday that turned violent as climate activists stormed the entrance — the Oct. 14 insurrection.

These climate activists staged a sit-in within the Interior Department, with demonstrators who were left outside struggling with law enforcement officers as they reportedly tried to force their way in, shouting “Go inside! Go inside!” The ordeal resulted in a number of injuries, according to multiple sources.

“Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present,” Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said in a statement. “It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation while honoring first amendment rights.”

Jennifer K. Falcon, who according to her Twitter bio does communications for the Indigenous Environmental Network, tweeted updates of what occurred inside the building, which was infiltrated by a large group of activists (whom Falcon referred to as “water protectors”), more than 50 of whom were arrested and removed.

55 water protectors have been arrested and taken our of the BIA. #occupyBIA #expectus pic.twitter.com/KGehMCi6qW — Jennifer K. Falcon (@JenniferKFalcon) October 14, 2021

“Update: first round of arrestees are out. Still two rounds left. #occupybia #expectus,” activist Falcon tweeted after noting that 55 activists had already been removed from the building.

Meanwhile, a mob of angry activists outside battled police and continued their attack on the federal building.

Think Back

Amid this unrest, it’s hard not to think about another attack on a government building this year, this one back in January, where a group of mostly right-wing rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol over election integrity. During that riot — which the left including corporate media described an “insurrection” and Joe Biden said “borders on sedition,” which is why I’ve applied that standard here — Democrat leaders and pundits immediately flooded Twitter and the airwaves with condemnation of violent activism. An attack on the federal government is a threat to democracy, they cried during the attack and then every day since — until this week.

A quick look at Twitter trends on Friday afternoon shows “Capitol Police” trending near the bottom of the list — but only because of something related to Jan. 6. Not a peep about the climate extremists busting their way into a major government building.

The Washington Post’s little write-up characterized it as “clashes,” with the paper’s anodyne tweet saying “activists ‘occupy’ Interior Department” with some of them “entering the building and holding a sit-in,” the same blasé word The Hill used. Something tells me CNN and MSNBC won’t be giving this forceful entry quite the same wall-to-wall coverage as the Jan 6. riot, if they cover it at all.

That’s because when Democrats and the media pontificate about political violence and “attacks on our democracy,” they aren’t talking about all political violence or all attacks on our government. They’re only talking about the ones they can use to smear Republicans and boost their narrative.

Remember when then-President Donald Trump was excoriated in the media for not condemning the Capitol riot quickly enough? (And then remember how Big Tech nuked him from their sites after he called on demonstrators to be peaceful and go home? — a message those demonstrators never got because the sitting president was muzzled by tech oligarchs.) Well, where are President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris now that these left-wing activists are attacking the federal government? And why isn’t anyone in the corporate media calling on them to denounce this violence clearly and swiftly?

We know why, which brings us back to the two pictures. There is no difference between them. The photos both depict young women, revved up about perceived political injustice, taking things a step too far in going after those they decided to hold responsible.

The only disparity is how they’ll be treated. One was shot, while the other walked away. One was blasted by the press, and one won’t ever make the news. The first led to the media complex berating an entire side of the political aisle for a violent insurrection and to Big Tech censoring swaths of dissidents for deadly misinformation, while the second will just be one of the nameless activists who hosted a sit-in barely worth mentioning.

Despite the media’s disparate treatment, the facts show that the most recent “insurrection” mirrors the January one. Which Democrat is going to call for an Oct. 14 Commission?

