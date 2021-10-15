https://www.oann.com/canada-pm-trudeau-to-unveil-new-cabinet-vows-gender-balance-despite-losses/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canada-pm-trudeau-to-unveil-new-cabinet-vows-gender-balance-despite-losses



FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

October 15, 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he would reshuffle his cabinet on Oct. 26 and ensure there was a gender balance, even though he lost female ministers in an election last month.

Trudeau was re-elected to a third term in office on Sept. 20 but only won a minority of seats, which means he needs to cooperate with opposition legislators to govern.

“The new Cabinet will remain gender balanced,” said a statement from Trudeau’s office. Since taking power in late 2015, Trudeau – an avowed feminist – has named cabinets with an even split of male and female ministers.

But in the run-up to the election, one high-profile woman cabinet minister quit and another three lost their seats.

His office also said the new Parliament would be recalled on Nov 22.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by John Stonestreet)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

