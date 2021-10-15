https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/576980-cdc-data-unvaccinated-11-times-more-likely-to-die-from-covid-19-than-fully

Unvaccinated people have an 11 times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to new data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The data run through August and are from 16 health departments representing about 30 percent of the U.S. population, the CDC said.

In addition, the data show that unvaccinated people have a six times higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people do.

The data add to a pile of evidence showing the reduced risks from the virus that vaccination brings. About 77 percent of the eligible population, people 12 and older, now has at least one shot of the vaccine, but the Biden administration has been urging the remaining 23 percent to get the shots and has been turning to vaccine requirements as voluntary efforts like incentives hit a ceiling.

The information comes from a new data page posted by the CDC that also includes a breakdown based on which vaccine people received.

The risks are far higher for unvaccinated people than for people receiving any vaccination, but the data does show somewhat higher levels of cases and deaths in people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, followed by Pfizer and then Moderna.

As of Aug. 29, there were 665 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people, compared to 150 cases among Johnson & Johnson recipients, 125 among Pfizer recipients, and 86 among Moderna recipients.

Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases expert at New York University, tweeted that the data showed a “compelling” reason for giving J&J recipients an additional dose.

Compelling data to back giving J&J vaccine recipients an additional dose of vaccine https://t.co/HHhGAW4bTm — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) October 15, 2021

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel made that recommendation on Friday.

