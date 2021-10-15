https://americanlookout.com/cnn-trying-to-do-damage-control-after-being-called-out-as-liars-by-joe-rogan-video/

CNN got called out by Joe Rogan for lying when Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared on Rogan’s podcast.

The video has piled up over five million views in just 24 hours.

Now CNN is desperately trying to backtrack and spin their way out of it.

Townhall reports:

CNN in Damage Control Mode After Sanjay Gupta’s Train Wreck Joe Rogan Interview

CNN anchor Don Lemon tried to help out Dr. Sanjay Gupta following his disastrous interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, where he got Gupta to admit it was misleading for CNN to solely label Ivermectin as just “horse de-wormer” when Rogan was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the podcast interview, Rogan pressed Gupta for why CNN would call Ivermectin “horse de-wormer” when there is a human version to be used for legitimate circumstances. Gupta said he did not know why the network did it and did not question it.

“Listen, I think it’s also very important, I know it’s in large part a tongue-in-cheek interview because it’s Joe Rogan and there’s lots — you’re jockeying back and forth. But he did say something about Ivermectin that I think wasn’t actually correct about CNN and lying. Okay? Ivermectin is a drug that is commonly used as a horse de-wormer.

So, it is not a lie to say that the drug is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for COVID. Correct?” Lemon asked.

No matter what Don Lemon says, CNN comes out of this looking pretty ridiculous.

