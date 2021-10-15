http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MRneqG_hwQk/

Sir David Amess, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Britain’s governing Conservative Party, has been stabbed multiple times at a constituency surgery, according to reports.

Sir David, who represents the Southend West constituency in the House of Commons, is said to have been attacked by a man who walked into the surgery — events at which MPs meet their constituents so they can raise concerns with them — at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Sir David’s condition is unclear as of the time of publication, but local media reports a “huge emergency presence” at the scene, included armed officers and a police helicopter.

Essex Police have confirm they have arrested a man in connection with the incident and are “not looking for anyone else”, but there is no description of the suspect or information on a possible motive at this time.

Sir David is a veteran parliamentarian, having served in Parliament for the Southend West and Basildon constituencies since the 1980s.

He is a noted eurosceptic, having supported the Brexit campaign in 2016 and the Leave Means Leave campaign in the years between the vote and Britain’s official quasi-break with the bloc in 2020.

He has been responsible for pioneering a number of popular parliamentary bills over the years, such as the Protection Against Cruel Tethering Act of 1988, which tackled to the abuse of horses, asses, and mules.

“My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time,” commented Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, a former Conservative Party leader and government minister, on social media.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life,” he added.

This story is developing…

