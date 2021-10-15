https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/15/contrary-to-what-you-heard-from-chris-cuomo-and-others-cnn-is-embracing-missing-white-woman-syndrome/

Remember when Chris Cuomo and others lectured the media on disproportionate coverage of Gabby Petito, often referred to as “missing white woman syndrome”?

Let’s see if the attention on #gabbypetito and the concern about neglect of others who are missing can generate sustained interest in finding folks. Another family is desperate. Will you take up the cause? pic.twitter.com/12XEys0wDq — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 23, 2021

And he hoped the Petito case would inspire more media coverage for other missing women:

Just heard about it. There is no question there are many people missing, many families desperate for answers. Let’s see if #Petito case is a catalyst to interest in others. https://t.co/DrLtMiCZwj — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 23, 2021

Yeah, about that. Turn in right now to CNN to catch their one-hour special on Petito’s disappearance:

What would you like to know about the Gabby Petito case? And what about the search for Brian Laundrie? Hear the latest from investigators when CNN Special Report – Gabby Petito and the Hunt for Justice airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/SJKnIgokvW — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2021

And according to this report, Petito has been mentioned nearly as many times as Joe Biden:

CNN has mentioned Gabby Petito nearly 1,500 times over the past month, just 34 fewer times than President Biden’s name was dropped during the same time span. https://t.co/ff9dlKPprs — Curtis Yee (@curtisfyee) October 16, 2021

CNN is also promoting the special in Spanish:

Un informe especial de CNN: la búsqueda de justicia para Gabby Petito. Después del descubrimiento de su cuerpo en Wyoming, la policía dictaminó que su muerte fue un homicidio y su novio, Brian Laundrie, el principal sospechoso. La cita es esta noche a las 9 p.m. (Miami) pic.twitter.com/IEVPExU8ln — CNN en Español – PR (@CNNEPrensa) October 15, 2021

So, just remember this the next time journos start lecturing on what they themselves should be covering.

