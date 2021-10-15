https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/15/contrary-to-what-you-heard-from-chris-cuomo-and-others-cnn-is-embracing-missing-white-woman-syndrome/

Remember when Chris Cuomo and others lectured the media on disproportionate coverage of Gabby Petito, often referred to as “missing white woman syndrome”?

And he hoped the Petito case would inspire more media coverage for other missing women:

Yeah, about that. Turn in right now to CNN to catch their one-hour special on Petito’s disappearance:

And according to this report, Petito has been mentioned nearly as many times as Joe Biden:

CNN is also promoting the special in Spanish:

So, just remember this the next time journos start lecturing on what they themselves should be covering.

