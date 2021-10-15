COVID, a Series of Accidents or a Planned Conspiracy?

October 15, 2021

With the advent of the Wuhan virus in early 2020, the country has been severely disrupted, metaphorically turned upside down. We’ve gone from ubiquitous mask wearing to locking down the economy to the release of untested vaccines to now harsh vaccine mandates. And all though this torturous process, freedoms that were once taken for granted in the U.S. have been steadily chipped away. We’ve even witnessed the 2020 presidential election being stolen. by increasing mail-in voting, extended time for voting, and overriding state election laws by a number of governors and attorneys general. Containing the Wuhan virus was the pretext for this, and it made extensive cheating possible.

Looking back at what has transpired, a question must be asked: Is this whole COVID mess the result of a series of random accidents and bad decision by those in authority? Or is it a subterfuge that has been planned out in advance? The latter point brings us to conspiracy theory territory.

Conspiracy theories are a mixed bag. Many are outright crazy, colorfully so. However, some others actually have substance. Today, what is often labeled a conspiracy theory is nothing more than something the ruling class finds uncomfortable being discussed. Using their wealth and influence, the elite direct government agencies and their media stooges to ridicule and lambaste any debate that puts them in a bad light. That’s the reality we live in.

Consider this. A number of conspiracy theories have been floating around from, say, the 1960s. Each in turn has been debunked many times over by official government sources and the corporate media. Fine. But given what is now known about the clandestine war waged against President Trump by elements in the federal government, even some in his own administration, and the corporate media, should the idea of any conspiracies be dismissed out of hand??