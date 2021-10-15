https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616a4e402817c57bc71d1bdf
WRTV’s Amber Grigley reports. Black Americans were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, but 2020 saw the highest spike in new Black-owned businesses, an increase of nearly 60 percent….
A heroic Indiana firefighter prevented a suicidal person from jumping from a highway overpass on October 12. …
Search crews pulled an SUV that belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen, who disappeared with her 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son in 2002, out of the Ohio River in Indiana….
Lt. Governor of North Carolina Mark “I am the Majority” Robinson is not backing down after leftists called for him to resign for calling sexualized LGBT books that are taught in public school “filth.”…
Before the 2018 midterm elections, Trump’s political advisors were thinking about the president’s re-election bid and noticed a curious commonality among……