https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/10/15/deep-state-alert-disgraced-fbi-bigwig-mccabe-wins-full-pension-n1524179

Crime pays if you’re an FBI agent.

Disgraced FBI official Andrew McCabe was fired by then-attorney general Jeff Sessions for leaking information to the press and lying repeatedly to FBI internal investigators about it. He was also involved in the now-infamous Carter Page wire-tapping scandal. It was in his office that he, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page discussed the “insurance policy” for if Trump won the 2020 election. McCabe was canned less than two days before he was planning to retire.

You can read all about McCabe’s numerous lies in the Department of Justice (DOJ) report here. FYI, “lack of candor” is FBI jargon for “lying.”

FACT-O-RAMA! McCabe lied to FBI internal investigators, which is illegal, but was never criminally charged. Too bad Gen. Flynn didn’t have that kind of treatment.

McCabe, who was the deputy director at the home of the deep state FBI at the time he was fired, was given a smaller pension than he would have received if he hadn’t been caught leaking information to the press and lying about it, even under oath at times. He also didn’t receive his FBI retirement cufflinks. Well, that’s all changed.

“Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy,” tweeted then-president Donald Trump.

McCabe sued the DOJ and “won.” He will now get his full pension, as well as roughly $200,00 in back pension pay. His firing has been completely expunged from his FBI record, and he gets his cufflinks. His lawyers will get $539,000 in taxpayer money for legal fees. He also gets to keep the $566,836 he made off of his public beggary (pimped by Rachel Madcow) for help with his legal bills, which, as I just mentioned, WE paid for. And let’s not forget any cheddar he received for his anti-Trump book, The Threat How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA Part 2! McCabe and James Comey, both fired from the FBI, wrote books for MacMillan Publishers.

McCabe sued on the grounds that he was fired for not being loyal to Trump. Never mind the four lies, two under oath, and his role in leading the U.S. into two years and millions of dollars worth of the bogus “Trump-Russia collusion” lie.

To add insult to injury, McCabe released a statement, declaring that “Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and Civil Service personnel decisions.”

What was McCabe’s role, if any, in the FBI’s decision not to charge Hillary for scrubbing 33,000 emails from her illegal private server?

FACT-O-RAMA Part 3! Hillary’s friend Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee (PAC) donated over $467,500 to McCabe’s wife’s failed Senate campaign.

McCabe further added that he hopes the courtroom reversal “encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

