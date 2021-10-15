https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/15/desperate-to-boost-mcauliffe-tim-kaine-reassures-chris-hayes-va-parents-arent-really-angry-about-education-loundoun-county-begs-to-differa/

How to tell Virginia parents how you’re completely out of touch with them without actually saying you’re out of touch with them. We get it, Tim Kaine is trying desperately to make McAuliffe look better but flat-out lying about Virginia parents and education is NOT the way to do it.

Shame on Tim Kaine for this lie.

They get to vote for school board members.

Really?!

The same school board members who ignore parents and cave to the unions? The same school boards who are able to hide sexual assault cases because of legislation VA Dems passed? THOSE school board, Tim?

Yup, lot of out-of-state money for McAuliffe.

Maybe Kaine should spend some time talking to parents in Loudoun County.

Just sayin’.

