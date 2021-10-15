https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/15/desperate-to-boost-mcauliffe-tim-kaine-reassures-chris-hayes-va-parents-arent-really-angry-about-education-loundoun-county-begs-to-differ/

How to tell Virginia parents how you’re completely out of touch with them without actually saying you’re out of touch with them. We get it, Tim Kaine is trying desperately to make McAuliffe look better but flat-out lying about Virginia parents and education is NOT the way to do it.

Virginia Democrat Senator @timkaine to leftist @chrislhayes on @MSNBC

“well, i don’t think that many people are angry in Virginia about education” I really hope you think that — but I really really hope @TerryMcAuliffe thinks that — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 15, 2021

Shame on Tim Kaine for this lie.

Watch how much they talk about parents going forward to mitigate McAuliffe’s blunder. This attempt is amateurish at best. Kaine: ‘Parents Aren‘t Angry‘ about Education in VA, ‘They Get to Vote for School Board Members‘ https://t.co/m2tWIeQDzH via @BreitbartNews @PolitiBunny — Falo Yensid (@GoshJad) October 15, 2021

They get to vote for school board members.

Really?!

The same school board members who ignore parents and cave to the unions? The same school boards who are able to hide sexual assault cases because of legislation VA Dems passed? THOSE school board, Tim?

Seems like 95% of the people on Twitter defending McAuliffe aren’t even in Virginia. Maybe all this outside support has them blinded. I think Democrats are more worried about losing the midterms, while we want to stop progressives before they ruin Virginia like CA or NY. — Mr Crush (@DCRUSH1) October 15, 2021

Yup, lot of out-of-state money for McAuliffe.

Maybe Kaine should spend some time talking to parents in Loudoun County.

Just sayin’.

***

