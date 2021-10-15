https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-bill-clinton-hospitalized-in-california-treated-in-icu-for-sepsis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=developing-bill-clinton-hospitalized-in-california-treated-in-icu-for-sepsis

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital in California in recent days and treated in the Intensive Care Unit for what one aide describes as “sepsis.”

“Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after he had a urological infection that developed into sepsis, an aide said on Thursday. The aide said Mr. Clinton’s sepsis was not considered to be acute,” reports the New York Times.

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” the spokesman, Angel Ureña, said.

“Sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection, is a common cause of deaths in hospitals. About 1.7 million Americans develop sepsis in a typical year and nearly 270,000 Americans die as a result of sepsis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sepsis, or the infection that causes it, starts outside of the hospital in nearly 87 percent of cases,” adds the newspaper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

