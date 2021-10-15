https://anotherwell.com/2021/10/15/being-prepared-for-the-battle/

Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. – Ephesians 6:11

One of the key things to most things in life is preparation. Ask any good chef and they will tell you preparing with the best ingredients is important. A doctor may say that preparing with a good education is important. An actor will say that they prepare with practice.

The thing is that there is some level of preparation in nearly everything that we do. If we are going to work, we prepare for our day by getting ready and taking the things we need. If we are going to school, we prepare by getting our books or homework.

So if we are busy with some level of preparation in the other aspects of our life, why would we not focus on our preparation for the battle we are in? I am not talking about a physical battle, but the spiritual battle. We are in a battle against the wickedness of our world and too many Christians are not prepared.

Here in Ephesians, we learn that we can prepare for the spiritual battle through the armor of God. We would never consider entering a physical battle without preparation, so why would we enter a spiritual one unprepared? God has given us all that we need to be prepared, but we will lose the battle if we do not use the armor he has prepared.

