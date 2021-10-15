https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/dhs-seeks-track-biometric-data-workers-order-improve-their-health-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking proposals for a new system that will allow it to track the biometric data of its workers in order to monitor their physical and mental well-being.

DHS said in a call for proposals this week that it is looking to “find innovative technological solutions that will improve the overall health and wellness of those consistently placed in high-stress and dangerous conditions” under DHS employment.

“DHS is seeking capabilities that not only promote intervention action when necessary, but preemptively and in real-time optimize DHS personnel performance and resilience,” the agency added.

The window for proposals for the project extends until next April.

