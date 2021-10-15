https://thehayride.com/2021/10/crouere-disturbing-questions-still-remain-from-2020-election/

In my September 30th column, I listed selected vote totals accepted as valid, and therefore counted as honest votes, by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in the 2020 Biden-Trump presidential race. I used the actual vote totals listed on the secretary’s own website. I did not use imaginary or hypothetical figures, nor did I use figures produced by computer models or exit polls. I used the actual votes deemed worthy by Secretary Ardoin.

In certain precincts those vote totals were phenomenal. There were ratios such as 21 to 1, 35 to 1 and 58 to 1 in Biden’s favor. Surveying such landslide numbers, I noted that I “have no proof that a ratio of 58 to 1 was produced by shenanigans at the precinct level, but any objective observer would have to concede that these vote totals are quite remarkable.”

In response, the secretary’s deputy, John W. Tobler, defended his boss and sharply criticized my piece. Of course, Mr. Tobler did not claim that any of my numbers were wrong, nor could he, as I used the Secretary’s figures. Instead, he did two things: One, he listed the racial makeup of these precincts and suggested that race explained these extraordinary ratios. In addition, he attacked me personally by alleging that my article was not “designed to inform…(but) to inflame.”

Mr. Tobler, I do not accept your innuendo that race alone was the reason for the vote totals in these precincts. I do not believe that African American voters favored Democrat candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by ratios of 21 to 1, 35 to 1, or 58 to 1. Instead, I suspect those ratios were the product of shenanigans, although to repeat, I cannot prove it. Nationwide, a reputable survey estimated that Trump attained 12% of the African American vote in the 2020 presidential race. Consequently, Biden won by an 8 to 1 margin, which is much different from 58 to 1.

Regarding Mr. Tobler’s accusation that my article was not “designed to inform…(but) to inflame,” I admit he is partially correct. My motivation was to both inform AND inflame.

My goal was to inform Louisiana voters to the point where they would DEMAND action. These remarkable ratios, and higher ones that I will highlight from the 2019 Louisiana gubernatorial race, should shock any citizen who wants to see honest voting procedures at the precinct level. Yes, Mr. Tobler, I want Louisiana voters to DEMAND action, including an investigation by Secretary Ardoin.

Secretary Ardoin must question such suspicious vote totals, not simply accept them. The Louisiana Secretary of State should not just function in a passive capacity as he has the responsibility to make sure that precinct vote totals are honest and real, and that they represent live, qualified voters, not bus occupants who have borrowed someone else’s driver’s license.

Sadly, instead of questioning vote ratios that deserve detailed analysis, Secretary Ardoin simply accepts them. He pretends these vote totals are legitimate. Thus, he counts precincts as honest votes, even if the ratios are 58 to 1 or greater. Incredibly, in the 2019 Louisiana Governor’s race, there were much higher vote ratios.

In that close election between Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican Eddie Rispone, in precinct 108 of Jefferson Parish, Secretary Ardoin blindly accepted a vote ratio of 99 to 1. The “counted” votes were 195 for Edwards versus two for Rispone, which is a ratio of 99 to 1.

In Jefferson Parish precinct 153 Secretary Ardoin accepted as an honest count 488 votes for Edwards versus four for Rispone. This equals a ratio of 122 to 1, which, unfortunately, was not even the most lopsided result.

In Jefferson Parish precinct 180, Secretary Ardoin accepted a vote total that had a ratio of over a million to one, in fact, it was infinite. The vote total in that precinct was 388 votes “counted” for Edwards versus 0 votes “counted” for Rispone. Really? 388 to 0? Who in his right mind believes these are honest figures? To claim “that was the count” is not an acceptable answer.

It is akin to paying off a $10 loan with one dollar of real money and nine dollars of “Monopoly” money. The key is not “counting” the dollars, which only a fool would do. Instead, the key is recognizing that nine of those dollars are phony. Only real dollars should count, not phony ones.

Therefore, I stand by my original article and call upon Secretary of State Ardoin to start questioning the procedures used in precincts that report highly questionable figures. What is truly happening at those polling places? How can honest procedures result in ratios of 99 to 1, 122 to 1 or vote totals of 388 to 0?

Secretary Ardoin, with all due respect, stop authorizing your political operatives to attack me and others who are raising questions. Please start doing the job the voters of Louisiana elected you to do and address the serious issues that exist. Take a deep breath and do it. Only real and meaningful action will earn you the trust and admiration of the voters, ignoring the problems will not.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]

