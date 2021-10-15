https://www.dailywire.com/news/don-lemon-doubles-down-on-joe-rogan-horse-dewormer-claim-gets-slammed-lying-encouraged-at-cnn

CNN’s Don Lemon doubled down Thursday evening on his network’s claim that podcast host Joe Rogan took “horse dewormer.”

Speaking to CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Lemon said, “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse dewormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for COVID.”

“Correct, that is correct and it is not approved for COVID,” Gupta responded, adding, “But you know, there’s still a few ongoing trials around Ivermectin. But if you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against COVID] here.”

As reported by The Daily Wire on Thursday, Rogan confronted Gupta over CNN “lying” about him, with regard to the host taking Ivermectin when he got COVID.

Rogan took the medicine after it was prescribed to him by his doctor, and he recovered from the virus in five days. The host made it point to emphasize that he did not take “horse dewormer,” but a drug that has been used by millions, if not billions of people, though largely to treat internal waterborne parasites.

“CNN and [Don Lemon] are pathetic,” journalist Glenn Greenwald responded to Lemon’s commentary, Thursday. “There is zero ambiguity they lied about Joe Rogan. They told viewers he took horse dewormer: a 100% lie. He took the human version of ivermectin prescribed by his medical doctor.”

“But as I said, lying is not frowned upon at CNN: it’s encouraged,” Greenwald added.

In an op-ed published at CNN, Gupta rationalized why he appeared on Rogan’s podcast, apparently feeling the need to do so. The doctor claimed he went on the show to convince Rogan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, though Rogan has already been infected and likely has antibodies.

Ironically, during the interview, Gupta slammed Rogan for being set in his ways and unable to change his mind upon hearing new information and a different perceptive.

“I guess a small part of me thought I might change Joe Rogan’s mind about vaccines,” Gupta wrote. “After this last exchange, I realized it was probably futile. His mind was made up, and there would always be plenty of misinformation out there neatly packaged to support his convictions. Truth is though, I am still glad I did it. My three-hour-long conversation wasn’t just with Rogan. If just a few of his listeners were convinced, it will have been well worth it.”

During the same podcast appearance, Rogan tried to pin down Gupta on the low risk children have from COVID, illustrating why some parents do not wish to vaccinate their kids. At times, though, Gupta stammered through the conversation, seemingly missing the point. Here’s how some of that exchange went:

“With a breakthrough infection, untreated, you’re probably more vulnerable than the average child, who is not vaccinated, who gets COVID,” Rogan told Gupta. “Like, people have died who are double vaccinated. In fact, there was a guy who just won an Emmy. The odds of that happening to a healthy child are very, very low.” “Very low,” the doctor agreed.

"With a breakthrough infection, untreated, you're probably more vulnerable than the average child, who is not vaccinated, who gets COVID," Rogan told Gupta. "Like, people have died who are double vaccinated. In fact, there was a guy who just won an Emmy. The odds of that happening to a healthy child are very, very low." "Very low," the doctor agreed.

"Theoretically, you would be more vulnerable than a young child would be," the podcast host said, continuing to illustrate his larger point. "You vaccinated would be more vulnerable of a breakthrough infection than a young child would be, statistically speaking, right?" "Uh, they're both rare," Gupta said. "But you're not worried about catching it," Rogan reinforced. "You're not worried about catching it because you've been vaccinated and you think it imparts a certain amount of protection." "What I'm saying to you is, I think that 'not worry' is the same feeling that a lot of people have about their children," he continued. "They're not worried about their healthy children catching it for the same reason you're not worried about catching it being vaccinated." "I think — I mean, they're both –," Gupta stammered. "That seems reasonable, right?" Rogan pressed. Gupta responded, "Well I think — I don't — I, I, I know the story about this 53-year-old guy…" After Rogan continued the argument, Gupta curiously asked, "Well, are you suggesting I get boosted?" "I'm not saying that," Rogan reiterated. "What I'm saying is, your attitude about not being concerned because you have antibodies, and you think you would get through it even if you had a breakthrough infection, that is the exact same attitude that a lot of young people have where they don't want to get a shot, because they're worried about the consequences, even though they're incredibly small."

