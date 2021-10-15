http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CCjvkr9nang/

Appearing Friday on the Fox Business Network, former Walmart CEO Bill Simon said the supply chain is a “mess from start to finish” as President Joe Biden struggles to alleviate backlogged U.S. ports.

A transcript is as follows:

DAGEN MCDOWELL: Bill, you’re saying you have never seen retail shelves this empty. What are your thoughts on the big picture here? BILL SIMON: I’ve never seen it like this and I don’t think anyone living in this country has. This is really unprecedented. The supply chain is a mess from start to finish. They are backed up in the ports in Asia. They are backed up on the water. They are backed up in the ports in the U.S. as well. There’s a shortage of truck drivers, there’s a shortage of labor in our distribution system and there’s a shortage of people to put it on the shelves. Other than that, everything is going pretty well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

