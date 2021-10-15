https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/factory-worker-tells-what-happened-when-the-safety-man-told-them-no-jab-no-job/

Language warning.

With that out of the way, watch this video.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker