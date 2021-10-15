https://www.theepochtimes.com/family-of-girl-allegedly-raped-in-school-bathroom-to-sue-loudoun-county-school-district_4050449.html

The family of a Loudoun County, Virginia girl who was allegedly raped by a male student at school earlier this year, is pursuing a legal challenge against the school district.

“Attorneys for the family of the Stone Bridge High School student who was sexually assaulted in the girls’ restroom on May 28 by a boy claiming to be ‘gender fluid’ today announced they will pursue legal actions against Loudoun County under the provisions of Title IX,” the Stanley Law Group in Virginia said in a press release.

News of the forthcoming lawsuit comes shortly after an incident involving the girl’s father, Scott Smith, was included in a controversial letter that compared some parents to domestic terrorists due to his outburst at a school board meeting about the May 28 incident.

Smith’s daughter, 15, is a freshman at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County. Smith claims a boy raped her in a bathroom at the school. He and the family’s lawyer say a rape kit and other tests showed a sexual assault had occurred.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told The Epoch Times via email earlier this week that she could confirm that an incident on May 28 is still being investigated. The spokeswoman declined to provide documents, citing a pending case.

The same boy allegedly, after transferring to another school, was charged with sexual battery after being accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old in Ashburn. The sheriff’s office declined to confirm whether it’s the same male.

“The sexual assault our daughter endured should never happen to any young girl, or any child, attending a public school,” the teenager’s parents are quoted in the release as saying about their plans to sue the school district.

The family lawyer, Bill Stanley, described the alleged assault against the 15-year-old as “abhorrent.”

“What happened to Mr. and Mrs. Smith and their daughter in Loudoun County is absolutely abhorrent and unacceptable. It is a nightmare no family should have to endure, yet it has happened twice in Loudoun Schools in the same year by the same perpetrator. This is outrageous,” Stanley said in the news release.

The Stanley Law Group said it will also represent the girl’s father against “wrongful and unconstitutional” charges filed against him in Circuit Court.

Smith was arrested at a school board meeting on June 22 that he attended his wife, and was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in August. His arrest was widely reported and was cited by the National School Boards Association in its recent letter to President Joe Biden urging him to take action to combat incidents the board likened to domestic terrorism.

“We will protect the interests of their daughter at every turn of the legal process. And, we will pursue federal Title IX actions against the local government and all officials who are responsible for allowing this harm to come to the Smith’s daughter,” Stanley added.

The Epoch Times contacted Loudoun County Public Schools for comment.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

