https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/federal-appeals-court-refuses-block-maines-covid-19-vaccine-requirement?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal appeals court has declined to issue an emergency order to stop Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ coronavirus vaccine mandate.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston didn’t offer an explanation in its one-sentence ruling Friday, but it set the case on a fast track for final resolution.

The Liberty Council, a faith-based organization challenging the mandate, said a decision could be issued as early as next week.

“If it is not favorable, Liberty Counsel will file an immediate protection agreement with the U.S. Supreme Court,” the group said.

Mills, a Democrat, signed an order requiring workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 29. The mandate has an exemption for medical reasons but none for religious objections.

Maine passed a law in 2019 eliminating religious exemptions from vaccines, and voters rejected overturning the law last year, according to the Epoch Times .

